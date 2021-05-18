In observance of June 19, 1865, when the last African-American slaves held in Confederate states were finally freed by the Union army, the City of Acworth will hold a free concert with the Total Package Band.
The Concert on the Green: A Juneteenth Celebration will take place June 19 in Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street in Acworth.
The event will open at 5 p.m. with live music taking place from 7 to 9 p.m. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase from Red Top Brewhouse. Limited seating is available.
For more information, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org.
