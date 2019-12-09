The Center for Family Resources coordinated more than 400 community volunteers to pack and distribute Thanksgiving food boxes to feed 2,391 people, including 1,493 children, during its 34th annual Thanks for Giving program.
Held at the IAMAW Local Lodge 709 from Nov. 20-23, the four-day effort brought in more than 84,000 food items from 101 drives at local Cobb County and Marietta City schools as well as numerous civic organizations, churches and corporations in the metro area.
In addition to groceries for a Thanksgiving meal, each of the boxes packed by volunteers also contained pantry staples to help families alleviate the absence of school lunches during the Thanksgiving break. Items like peanut butter, canned soups and boxes of cereal were added to help stretch tight food budgets for families that might otherwise be struggling.
Pre-registered families who were unable to pick up their boxes at the distribution had the opportunity to do so the following week at the Center for Family Resources’ office, bringing the total number of families served to 622. Extra donated food items were brought back to the organization’s food pantry, where they will continue to serve walk-in families and individuals for months to come.
The annual school competition made history this year as Ford and Cheatham Hill Elementary Schools collected more than 13,000 items each. The donations were so large that Penske Truck Leasing Corporation and SMARTBOX Portable Storage & Moving provided temporary use of one of their trucks and storage units to collect and hold the food.
Other school food drive winners this year include Durham Middle School with 7,100 cans and packages and Frey Elementary School with 5,140 donated food items.
Sponsors and individuals collectively contributed more than $117,000 to the program and the CFR’s mission-aligned work.
For more information, visit www.thecfr.org/t4g.
