The spirit of giving has been in full swing at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital this past week.
Thanks to generous community business partners, the patient experience team at the hospital purchased lap blankets for all 633 patients who stayed overnight on Christmas Eve. The blankets were presented to patients during the evening shift change on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. The off-going nurse and on-coming nurse together thanked each patient for allowing them to provide care, especially during the holiday season.
Marietta neighbors and community members also provided meals for team members working Christmas Eve on the day and night shifts. Handwritten cards were donated by children in the community and given to team members and patients.
Danielle Musolf and Ashley Akopov launched the “Caring for Kennestone” GoFundMe campaign to provide meals for healthcare workers early in the pandemic. They, along with Erin Hudson, most recently utilized the GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to pay for meals prepared and delivered by McEntyre’s Bakery and The Lunch Basket. Ryan McEntyre of McEntyre’s Bakery and Tonya Bruce of The Lunch Basket ensured that the meals were delivered to the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital team.
Donors from the Atlanta area who made the lap blanket donations possible include Jimmy John’s; Schoppman Company Inc.; Burn Boot Camp Marietta, GA; The Poké Company; Lyman Davidson Dooley Inc.; Your Pie; Airbus Fleet Engineering – Delta Air Lines; Erin Hudson and Family; Ashley and Val Akopov as well as other community friends and neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.