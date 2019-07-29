The Smyrna CHARMS community housing team, in partnership with the City of Smyrna, will host a Community Housing Fair on Aug. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center Gym, 200 Village Green Circle SE in Smyrna.
The event will include resources from over two dozen exhibitors for existing and prospective homeowners and renters in the Smyrna and Cobb County area. There will also be a freee first-time homebuyers seminar.
For more information, visit SmyrnaVision.com.
