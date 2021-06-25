The Riverside Neighborhood community has a new garden for residents to grow food and relationships.
There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday at 4 p.m. at 875 Riverside Parkway in Austell.
The Riverside Neighborhood Community Garden will have community gardening days every Sunday from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
To become a member or a garden leader, email RNCommunityGarden@gmail.com.
