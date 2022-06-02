After being shot in 2018-19, “Top Gun: Maverick” sat in the can on a shelf.
The sequel, 36-years in the making, was supposed to be released in late 2019 but was pushed back until spring of 2020. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the release date was pushed back four more times. During the delay, numerous streaming services tried to acquire the rights to the film, but Paramount, along with the movie’s never-aging star Tom Cruise, refused. Both continued to say this movie was shot for the big screen and that’s where it would stay.
It was worth it, for a multitude of reasons.
First, for those of us who are old enough to have seen the original in the theater, seeing Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell flying down the road on a motorcycle, hearing Harold Falermeyer’s “Top Gun Theme,” and Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” which all happens in the first 5 minutes of the new movie, allowed us to transport back in time. For a little over two hours it allowed us to return to our teenage selves when we first met “Maverick” and “Iceman,” played by Val Kilmer.
Director Joseph Kosinski pulls those strings of nostalgia to perfection as he expertly pays homage to the original “Top Gun” without going overboard. There is only one flashback scene to the first film, which lasts maybe 20 seconds, and in no way does he try to pick the story up where it ended. How could he?
Almost 40 years have passed and while the 59-year-old Cruise still closely resembles his boyish look from his 20s, it is quickly apparent he is older, wiser and someone with unresolved issues from his past.
Those issues include his relationship with Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw played by Miles Teller. “Rooster” is the son of “Maverick’s” former best friend and radar intercept officer Nick Bradshaw known as “Goose.” The relationship plays out as one of the two areas of conflict within the movie.
A second is his relationship with Penny Benjamin, the once mentioned former love interest in the original, played by Jennifer Connelly. Penny is an independent, confident business owner who is also a single mother. It is obvious their paths have crossed more than once, but as their romance is rekindled, we see that two adults have replaced the young kids they used to be.
A third is “Maverick’s” race against time to not only remain a viable part of the Navy’s future, but to help get a new crop of young fighter pilots ready for a dangerous mission. The new group includes “Hangman,” someone who is not lacking for confidence, played by Glen Powell, Jay Ellis as “Payback,” and perhaps one of the most interesting newbies, Monica Barbaro as “Phoenix.”
Women were not allowed to be fighter pilots until 1993, seven years after the original film was made, and Barbaro leads a more diverse cast of supporting actors that truly help make “Top Gun: Maverick” a movie that allows it to stand alone from the first.
There are standout performances, including Jon Hamm as Vice Admiral Beau “Cyclone” Simpson. He is in charge of the mission the new, young pilots are supposed to complete. He is against the idea of having “Maverick” return to teach them how to do so, but it is “Iceman,” now four-star Admiral Tom Kazansky, the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, who recognizes the need for his old friend and adversary’s involvement.
There is one touching scene between “Maverick” and “Iceman” which shows the perils of what it means to get older. It was well done with the realization of one’s mortality, but also approaching it with a sense of humor.
Another thing that was well done were the flying scenes. Cruise, Barbaro, Powell and others were shot while flying in actual F-18 fighter jets. There were six cameras mounted to the inside of the cockpits and the actors were taught how to operate them while in the air. It allows the moviegoers to see the incredible amount of G-forces that the actors were subjected to and had to overcome, all while still having to deliver their lines.
To get them ready for those combat sequences, Cruise put all the actors through a five-month training course, gradually preparing them for the payoff. It was worth it. The aerial shots, as in the original, truly make the movie. Only this time it is taken to heights that would have been unimaginable four decades ago.
What was noticeable about the crowd in the theater was the age group. Many of the folks seemed to be in their 40s and 50s — consistent with the reports that 55% of the people who saw the movie on its opening weekend were over the age of 35.
Many reports also said that this movie, which currently has a 97% critic rating and a 99% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, was the first time this age group has returned to the theater since the pandemic hit more than two years ago. It’s the main reason the movie grossed $151 million on opening weekend in the U.S. and has already reached $321 million worldwide.
“Top Gun: Maverick” is one of the few sequels that is better than the original. It’s the first movie in a long time that gave me an adrenaline rush that lasted some 30 minutes after leaving the theater, and it is one of the few where as soon as it ended, I wanted to see it again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.