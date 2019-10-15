Comcast announced that it will sponsor a fall festival on Oct. 26 at The Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta.
The festival will feature trick-or-treating; caricaturists, balloon artists, face painting, magicians and stilt walkers; movie characters including Spiderman, Woody from Toy Story, Mary Poppins and Belle from Beauty and The Beast; mini-pumpkin decorating; large board games like Jenga, Connect 4 and Cornhole; giveaways, prizes and photo opportunities.
Comcast recently opened a new 4,700 square-foot Xfinity customer retail facility in the shopping center.
For more information, visit www.AvenueEastCobb.com/events.
