Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe, 2795 Chastain Meadows Parkway NW, Suite 900 in Marietta, will have Coffee With A Cop on Aug. 19 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Participants can join Cobb County Police Department Officers for coffee and conversation.
Updated: August 14, 2021 @ 12:34 am
