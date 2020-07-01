Venya Gunjal, a rising 9th grader at Wheeler High School, recently placed third in the National 4-H Beekeeping Essay contest.
Twenty-two states were represented in the national contest. The essay competition is offered by the Foundation for the Preservation of Honey Bees Inc.
The beekeeping essay topic varies from year to year. This year the essay topic was “Overwintering: Bee Survival during the Cold Season.”
In addition to a cash prize, Gunjal’s essay will be published in ABF Quarterly, the magazine of the American Beekeeping Federation. She will also receive a hard-cover copy of the book, "The Lives of Bees: The Untold Story of the Honey Bee in the Wild" by Dr. Thomas D. Seeley, a professor at Cornell University.
For more information, contact Brittani Lee at bkelley@uga.edu.
