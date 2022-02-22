Cobb Water System will have the Lunch & Learn Webinar: How to Determine if Your Neighborhood Stream is Healthy on March 25 from noon to 12:45 p.m.

Participants can learn what it means for a stream to be considered healthy and the guidelines used to make that determination.

To register for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lunch-learn-how-to-determine-if-your-neighborhood-stream-is-healthy-tickets-143121266561. An email will be sent to participants prior to the event.

For more information, call 770-528-1482 or email Michael.Kahle@cobbcounty.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.