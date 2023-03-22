Cobb Travel & Tourism has launched Cobbunity, a new initiative celebrating Cobb County’s diversity in its visitors and residents, as well as the complete spectrum of assets and accessibility throughout Cobb’s tourism and hospitality community.
Merging the words “Cobb” and “community,” Cobbunity speaks to arts, music, sports, conventions, tradeshows, groups, attractions, venues, hotels, film makers and more. All of these come together to form tourism and hospitality in Cobb.
“We believe it is CT&T’s responsibility to highlight Cobb’s attractions and venues and their accessibility for all; it is up to us to let people know where they can bring their dogs and their wheelchairs,” said Holly Quinlan, President/CEO of CT&T. “It is up to us to have our arms open wide to people of all walks of life, genders, faiths, and socioeconomic groups; it is our responsibility to tell Cobb’s unity story within hospitality and tourism.”
Cobbunity.org is the website developed to support and highlight the diversity of Cobb’s tourism an hospitality assets, as well as the unique people and places within the industry. It includes a listing of inclusive events, accessible attractions and sensory-friendly places to explore.
CT&T will feature Cobbunity in its 2023 marketing efforts, focusing on the wide range of tourism offerings and the diversity available throughout the entire county, as well as the personalities that make Cobb so dynamic.
“Cobbunity is more than a campaign; it is a commitment to say that individuality is important and that all are welcome,” said Quinlan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.