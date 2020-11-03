To help get visitors and residents in the holiday spirit, Cobb Travel & Tourism is hosting a holiday-themed giveaway featuring prizes from attractions around Cobb County.
The prize package, valued at $785, includes two nights at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center; four tickets to Six Flags Over Georgia’s Holiday in the Park; admission to the Marietta Pilgrimage Walking Tour; admission to Lights of Life, presented by Life University; and meals at Mac’s Chophouse and Copeland’s New Orleans.
Those interested in the giveaway can enter the contest by filling out a form to receive Cobb Travel & Tourism’s monthly e-newsletter. One winner will be announced on Nov. 30.
For more information, visit https://travelcobb.org/holiday-getaway-giveaway.
