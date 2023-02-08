Bubbles & Brews is a month-long celebration of Cobb County’s local craft beverage makers.
During the entire month of March, craft beverage enthusiasts can travel along the Cobb Ale Trail to 19 of Cobb’s breweries, distilleries and wineries to sample each location’s unique beverages. A free digital BrewPass will guide visitors to each location, where they can collect digital stamps and win prizes from Cobb Travel & Tourism.
The breweries, distilleries, meaderies and wineries will host special Bubbles & Brews events throughout the month that will feature fun activities and themed giveaways where guests can earn double stamps in their BrewPass. Visitors will have the chance to vote online for their favorite best-sellers, special brews and various other categories.
Participating companies include ASW Distillery in the Cumberland area, Atlanta Hard Cider Co. & Distillery in Marietta, Broken Anchor Winery in Acworth, Burnt Hickory Brewery in Kennesaw, Dry County Brewing Company in Kennesaw, Glover Park Brewery in Marietta, Horned Owl Brewing in Kennesaw, Ironmonger Brewing Company in Marietta, Lazy Guy Distillery in Kennesaw, Red Hare Brewing & Distilling in Marietta, Red Hare – Still On the Square in Marietta, Red Top Brewhouse in Acworth, Reformation Brewery in Smyrna, Schoolhouse Brewing in Marietta, Shezmu Cellars in Marietta, Skint Chestnut Brewing Company in Powder Springs, Terrapin Taproom in the Cumberland area, Treehorn Cider in Marietta and Viking Alchemist Meadery in Smyrna.
