Cobb Travel & Tourism presented eight craft beverage makers with awards for participating in Bubbles & Brews.
The event is a month-long celebration of Cobb County’s local craft beverage makers and highlights the thriving beverage community in Cobb. This is the second year that Cobb Travel & Tourism has hosted the event.
Each March, craft beverage enthusiasts can travel to all of Cobb’s breweries, distilleries, meaderies and wineries to sample each location’s unique beverages. Participants use a BrewPass passport to guide them to each location to collect stamps and return the BrewPass to Cobb Travel & Tourism to earn prizes. In 2021, Bubbles & Brews made nearly 126,000 impressions online and Cobb Travel & Tourism distributed 3,000 BrewPasses to interested participants.
Participants were able to vote online in 12 categories. Winners for each category include:
- Best Bubbles & Brews Beverage: Horned Owl Brewing – Wingspan
- Best Flagship Beverage: Dry County Brewing Co. – Dry County IPA
- Most Creative Beverage Name: Glover Park Brewery – Who’s Your Caddy
- Best Patio Vibes: Horned Owl Brewing
- Best Live Music: Broken Anchor Winery
- Sweetest Game Spot: Red Hare Brewing
- Most Likely To Get You Into An Uber or Lyft: Lazy Guy Distillery
- Most Instagrammable: Glover Park Brewery
- Most Likely To Make Your Facebook Friends Jealous: Red Top Brewhouse
- Most Kid-Friendly: Reformation Brewery
- Most Dog-Friendly: Dry County Brewing
- Sweetest Brew Team: Red Top Brewhouse
For more information, visit bubblesandbrews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.