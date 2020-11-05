Cobb Travel & Tourism will highlight another year in Cobb’s hospitality and tourism industry during its Annual Meeting & Mixer on Nov. 19 at 11 a.m.
This year’s theme is "Standing Strong Together," focusing on the strength, unity and resilient spirit of the hospitality community in the wake of COVID-19. The meeting, which will be completely virtual this year, will highlight all that Cobb Travel & Tourism and the hospitality community have accomplished together in 2020 and look to the future in 2021.
Registration for the event is free to both partners and the general public. RSVP for the event at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/cobbtraveltourism/441277.
