Cobb Travel & Tourism has announced a list of attraction partners have reopened and are adhering to Gov. Brian Kemp's health and safety guidelines for doing business.
The partners are:
- Acworth Beach/Cauble Park, 4425 Beach Street in Acworth. For more information, call 770-917-1234 or visit acworthtourism.org.
- Adventure Air Sports, 425 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Suite 3500 in Kennesaw. For more information, call 678-331-5022 or visit kennesaw.adventureairsports.com.
- Dave & Buster's, 2215 D and B Drive SE in Marietta. For more information, call 770-951-5554 or visit daveandbusters.com.
- Marietta Gone With the Wind Museum, 472 Powder Springs Street in Marietta. For more information, call 770-794-5576 or visit gwtwmarietta.com.
- Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road in Kennesaw. For more information, call 770-919-0248 or visit smithgilbertgardens.com.
- The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Avenue SE, Suite 130 in the Cumberland area. For more information, call 404-494-1150 or visit batteryatl.com/shop.
- The Escape Game Atlanta, 900 Battery Avenue SE, Suite 1020 in the Cumberland area. For more information, call 678-831-6347 or visit theescapegame.com/atlanta.
- Town Center Mall at Cobb, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway, Suite 100 in Kennesaw. For more information, call 770-424-0742 or visit towncenteratcobb.com.
