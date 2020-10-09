Residents can snap a photo of themselves at their favorite Cobb County location with their mask on to enter to win two tickets to Six Flags Over Georgia’s 2020 HALLOWFEST.
Locations for the photo can be an attraction, restaurant, park, etc. Participants can share the photo in a Facebook or Instagram post by tagging @travelcobb and using #maskupcobb or uploading it directly to travelcobb.org/maskupcobb-photo-contest.
A winner will be chosen on Oct. 23 and contacted directly.
For more information, visit travelcobb.org/maskupcobb-photo-contest.
