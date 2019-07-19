The Cobb Summer Singers will have "Feel The Spirit: Spirituals, Gospels & Jazz" on Sunday at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 189 Church Street in Marietta.
The 50-voice choir will perform music from the African American tradition including William Dawson's "Every Time I Feel the Spirit" and Aretha Franklin's "Respect." The guest conductor is Dr. Norma Raybon, soloist is Arietha Lockhart and gospel pianist is Bernice Hall.
Tickets are $10 and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/feel-the-spirit-spirituals-gospels-jazz-tickets-64387519805.
For more information, visit www.FestivalSingers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.