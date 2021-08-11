The Cobb Summer Singers and Chamber Orchestra will celebrate the return of founder Lynn Swanson as music director in a gala performance of George Frideric Handel's dramatic oratorio Judas Maccabaeus.
The event will be Aug. 22 at 3 p.m. at Marietta First United Methodist Church, 56 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta.
The chorus of nearly 100 voices will be presenting their 14th annual masterworks performance, joined by distinguished soloists Sherri Seiden, soprano, Heather Witt, alto, Jonathan Pilkington, tenor, and Antoine Griggs, bass.
Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/handel-judas-maccabaeus-tickets-165052992945.
