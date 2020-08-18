The Cobb Senior Services is warning senors about Medicare COVID-19 scams.
Scammers are using the pandemic to try to steal Medicare numbers and personal information. Some seniors have gotten robocalls, text messages or emails offering free face masks. There have also been social media posts about free COVID-19 testing kits, cures or protective equipment.
Seniors suspecting fraud, can report it to 1-800-MEDICARE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.