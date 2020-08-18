Registration is now open for Cobb Senior Services' chalk art contest happening on Sept. 22 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Participants can decorate a parking spot at each senior center. Each space will be limited to one person. There is a maximum of 36 entries.
Chalk and a folding chair will be provided. Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place. First place winners will be posted on the CSS Facebook page for voting. The entry with the most likes will win a $50 Amazon card.
The contest will be held simultaneously at the following locations:
- Tim D. Lee seniors will participate at Harrison Park, 2653 Shallowford Road in Marietta by Lassiter High School.
- Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road SW in Smyrna.
- North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 S. Main Street in Acworth.
- Cobb County Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street SW in Marietta.
- West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs.
Registration closes on Sept. 14. Participants can register online or over the phone.
Ticket is five pantry items brought the day of the contest. Participants should also bring a cushion or a towel.
For more information, visit cobbseniors.org.
