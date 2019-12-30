Cobb Senior Services is seeking volunteers for Meals on Wheels, kitchen assistance at the centers and assistance with the administrative and transportation teams.
Orientation events are the second Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. and the fourth Thursday each month at 1 p.m. at the Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.
For more information, contact Cynthia Campbell at 770-528-5381 or Cynthia.campbell@cobbcounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.