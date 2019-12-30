Cobb Senior Services is seeking sponsors for the #ChangeTheWayYouAge Expo 2020, which will be May 13.
The deadline for sponsorship registration is Feb. 7. Sponsorship levels and costs are Presenting sponsor at $5,000, Patron sponsor at $1,500 and Friend sponsor at $500.
The cost for exhibitors is $250 businesses and $100 for non-profits. The deadline for exhibitor applications and payment is April 3.
For more information, contact Kathy Lathem at 770-528-5355 or kathy.lathem@cobbcounty.org.
