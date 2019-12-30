Residents, age 55 and older, that need assistance with transportation to doctor appointments, dialysis and chemotherapy may be eligible to receive free bus pass.
The passes, while available, can be used to assist with the cost of riding the CobbLinc, ParaTransit and FLEX bus services.
Eligibility requirements are -
- Must be a Cobb County resident, age 55 and older.
- Must have a valid Georgia state issued ID.
- Provide proof of residency - a bill in the resident's name such as a lease, mortgage statement or utility bill.
- Must be actively riding CobbLinc, ParaTransit or FLEX bus services.
- Must have a valid ParaTransit ID
- Must not have received assistance within the last 12 months.
Bus passes are available Monday and Wednesday only from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. at the Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street, Suite 100, in Marietta.
For more information, call 770-528-5364.
