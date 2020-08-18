Cobb Senior Services will continue their online exercise programs, which are free on CSS Facebook page.
The schedule is:
- Tai Chi with Sachi Hirata is Mondays, through Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. Participants can learn simple movements to relieve joint stress, balance and improve overall health.
- Strength Training with Mitzi Logan is Tuesdays, through Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. Participants can help tone and fine tune major muscle groups for strength and coordination.
- Focus on Fitness with Jolanta Osoba-Olbrys is Wednesdays, through Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. Participants can do low impact chair aerobics that are safe with simple moves using light weights and Therabands.
- Cardio Strength Interval with Mitzi Logan is Fridays, through Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. Participants can alternate between low impact, easy to follow cardio and strength training exercises.
- Guitar Basics with Curtis Letner is Fridays, through Aug. 28 at noon. Participants can learn the basics of playing acoustic guitar. Topics include how to tune an instrument, basic chords and strumming techniques.
