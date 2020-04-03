Cobb Senior Services has announced that all activities at the senior centers are canceled through April, including Spring registration.
The Change the Way You Age EXPO has been rescheduled for Aug. 12.
CSS is seeking donations of non-perishable items and toiletries for clients. For a list, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/news/donate-food-local-seniors.
Donations are being accepted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Call 770-528-2009 to make delivery arrangements.
