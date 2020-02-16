Cobb Senior Services announced its March programming for ages 55 and older.
All classes and activites are free and registration is required unless otherwise noted.
East Cobb Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta
- March 2 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. will be We are Dementia Friends, where participants can learn more about what it is like to live with dementia.
- March 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be Pajama Party and a Movie.
- March 6 from 9 a.m. to noon will be Free Hearing Screening from Dr. Bret Greenblatt.
- March 10 from 1 to 2 p.m. will be History Corner: The Story of Women and Art. In this three-part series, professor Amanda Vickery explores the story of female creativity through the ages with an art history tour from the Renaissance to the 20th century.
- March 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be Cooking with Pampered Chef Cherie Beasley, who will show participants how to prepare spring salads. Cost is $8 payable to the instructor.
- March 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be Dine-a-Round at Keegan’s Irish Pub, 4401 Shallowford Road, Suite 138 in Roswell. Checks will be separate.
- March 25-May 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. will be Famous Crimes, where participants can study recent crimes as well as those notorious crimes of the past.
- March 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be AARP Smart Driver. Cost is $15 AARP members, $20 non-members. Cash or check only. Registration is required. Participants should bring a lunch and check with their insurance agent about a discount.
- March 27 from 10 to 11 a.m. will be Weather Safety, where participants can learn weather safety tips.
- March 31 from 1 to 2 p.m. will be Biography Corner: Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road in Smyrna
- March 3 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be Medicare Fraud, where participants can learn about the common scams targeting seniors.
- March 4 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be Car Sense, where participants can learn when to take their car in for service and understand the icons that light up on the dashboard.
- March 5 from 10 a.m. to noon will be Getting the Most Out of Medicare.
- March 6 from 10:30 a.m. to noon will be Cobb Elder Abuse Task Force, where participants can learn how to recognize scammer strategies.
- March 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be Treat Yourself Tuesday at Chow King Grill and Buffet, 2400 Cobb Parkway SE in Smyrna. Checks will be separate.
- March 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be Cooking for One, presented by Cherie Beasley, Independent Advanced Director Pampered Chef. Participants can learn how to plan and prep to cook for one person daily for a week. Cost $8.
- March 12 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be Communication and Dementia, where participants can learn strategies for more effective communication with individuals who have dementia.
- March 16 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be Paperweights, where particiapnts can hear from Lillie Glassblowers explain how these intricate designs and beautiful colors are made.
- March 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be Survival Guide to Taxes, where participants can learn about lost deductions and how to get them back, taxes in retirement, protecting one's social security from over taxation and how taxes may affect retirement cash flow.
- March 18 from 1 to 2 p.m. will be Gardening 101 for Beginners. This is an introduction to gardening for people who have never gardened before, but want to grow their own food.
- March 20 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be Balance & Fall Prevention Workshop.
- March 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. will be the Bingo Bash fundraiser to benefit the center. Cost is $3.
- March 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be AARP Smart Driver. Cost is $15 AARP members, $20 non-members. Cash or check only. Registration is required. Participants should bring a lunch and check with their insurance agent about a discount.
- March 26 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. will be Cutting the Cord, where participants will discuss doing away with pay TV and using Internet-based services for television programming.
- March 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. will be Coffee and Canvas, where participants can paint cherry blossoms with acrylics. No experience needed, all supplies included. Cost is $20 to instructor.
North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth
- March 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be Hearing Health and Bingo, where participants can join Cobb Hearing Aid Factory Outlet for an informational hearing health seminar and Bingo. Hearing screenings available by reservation.
- March 5 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. will be AARP Smart Driver. Cost is $15 AARP members, $20 non-members. Cash or check only. Registration is required. Participants should bring a lunch and check with their insurance agent about a discount.
- March 6 is the deadline for the April 14 trip to Smith-Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw for a 9-minute guided tour and lunch at Olive Garden. Cost is $32 Cobb residents, $42 non-residents. Payment is due at registration. Price includes shuttle bus transportation, admission to gardens, lunch, snacks and tips. No refunds will be given unless the trip is cancelled.
- March 6 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. will be Bingo, sponsored by Angel Wings Private Home Care and Pruitt Health. Cost $3.
- March 10 from 1 to 2 p.m. will be Friends of North Cobb, where participants can use their creativity throughout the year to raise funds for the center.
- March 10 and March 24 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. will be Tackling Tech: One on One, where participants can bring their smartphone, tablet, laptop or questions to this one on one technology troubleshooting appointment. Appointments are 30 minutes, spots are limited.
- March 11 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be Dementia Friends, presented by Comforting Arms. Participants can gain an understanding of dementia.
- March 11 and March 25 from 1 to 2 p.m. will be Culinary Creations: Protein Power Bowl 101. Cost $3.
- Mondays from March 16-May 4 from 10 a.m. to noon will be Matter of Balance, an 8-week structured group intervention that emphasizes practical strategies to reduce fear of falling and increase activity levels.
- March 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be VFW Bingo and Lunch at the VFW, 140 Powers Ferry Road in Marietta.
- March 19 from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. will be Cool Kitchen Gadgets & Hacks: Snooze Fest Chicken Breast, participants can learn new marinades and techniques.
- March 19 from 10 a.m. to noon will be Paint ‘n Party, where participants can learn basic techniques such as shading, controlling tones, composition and drawing methods. Cost $3.
- March 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. will be Dollar Tree and Stevi B’s at 10020 GA-92 in Woodstock. Cost $5.29 at the restaurant.
- March 26 from 10 a.m. to noon will be Facts and Snacks: Alternative Long Term Care Options, where participants can learn the facts as Advantage Private Home Care highlights options for the aging population and advantages of care in their home.
- March 26 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. will be Just Desserts at O'Charley's, 3285 Cobb Parkway NW in Acworth. Cost is on your own.
- March 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will be Let’s Do Lunch at Reel Seafood, 8670 Main Street in Woodstock. Cost is on your own.
- March 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be Taco Tuesday at North Cobb's pop-up restaurant. Participants can enjoy a trio of tacos with sides like Mexican rice and street-corn casserole. Cost $4.
Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta
- March 2 from 10:30 a.m. to noon will be the Parkinson’s Disease Support Group.
- March 4 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 2 p.m. will be Taste o’ Ireland. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Chef John and Chef Patty will be preparing Irish Soda Bread, Stuffed Cabbage Rolls and a surprise dessert. Cost $8.
- March 5 from 10 to 11 a.m. will be the New Life Walkers group, discussing current and future walking meet up sites and schedules.
- March 5 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. will be Scarf Tying with Bonita, where participants an learn how to tie scarves in unique ways. Participants should bring long, lightweight scarfs to class.
- March 9 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 2 p.m. will be In the Teaching Kitchen: Avocados. Chef Elizabeth will demonstrate Strawberry Avocado Toast, Kale Salad with Carrot Ginger Dressing and Avocado Mango Sushi Roll. Cost $8.
- March 11 from 10 a.m. to noon will be Veteran Connection, an informal get-together for veterans.
- March 12 from 11 a.m. to noon will be Green Cleaning, where participants can learn how to improve one's indoor environment, save money, help conserve natural resources and protect against the volatile organic compounds released from household cleaning products.
- March 12 from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. will be Coffee and Conversation with Sandee Panichi, deputy director of Cobb Senior Services.
- March 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be the Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County Meeting.
- March 16 from 10 a.m. to noon will be Tree of Life Dream Catcher. During this workshop, participants will take a few common items and turn them into dreamcatchers. Supplies provided. Cost $12.
- March 19 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be Bat Basics, where participants will learn why the only flying mammal is such a successful species.
- March 20 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 2 p.m. will be Healthy Cooking with Chef Lynn Ware, where participants will learn more about braising and make Braised Chicken with Lemon and Capers and Wild Rice and Braised Kale. Cost $8.
- March 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. will be Infused Oil and Vinegar Gift Set, where participants can learn how to make infused oils and vinegars to give as gifts. Cost $12.
- March 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. will be the Bingo Fling fundraiser to benefit the center. $3 at the door.
- March 31 from 10 to 11 a.m. will be the Friends of Senior Wellness Meeting.
- March 31 from 2 to 3 p.m. will be the Second Chances Book Club, discussing "Joy Luck Club" by Amy Tan.
West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs.
- March 2 from noon to 1 p.m. will be Bon Appétit at Longhorn Steakhouse, 2636 Dallas Highway in Marietta. Cost on your own.
- March 6 from 10 to 11 a.m. will be Coffee and Conversation with Sandee Panichi, deputy director of Cobb Senior Services.
- March 9 from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. will be Self Defense, where participants will learn simple, quick and effective techniques.
- March 11 from 10 a.m. to noon will be Fancy Fold Cards with Susan Wilson. Cost is $3 administrative fee and $4 supply fee.
- March 18 from 10 a.m. to noon will be Tech Talk: Cord Cutting, where participants will discuss doing away with pay TV and using Internet-based services for television programming.
- March 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. will be AARP Smart Driver. Cost is $15 AARP members, $20 non-members. Cash or check only. Registration is required. Participants should bring a lunch and check with their insurance agent about a discount.
- March 25 from 11 a.m. to noon will be Game On: Apples to Apples.
- March 30 from 10 to 11 a.m. will be Smart Shopping.
