Cobb Senior Services announced its January programming for ages 55 and older.
All classes and activites are free and registration is required unless otherwise noted.
East Cobb Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta
- Jan. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be Dine-a-Round at Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q, 3420 Sandy Plains Road NE in Marietta. Checks will be separate.
- Jan. 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. will be Snack & Learn with ClearCaptions.
- Jan. 14 from 10 to 11 a.m. will be Birding for Beginners.
- Jan. 14 from 1 to 2 p.m. will be Biography Corner: Martin Luther King Jr.
- Jan. 21 from 10 to 11 a.m. will be Financial Fraud.
- Jan. 22 from 10 to 11 a.m. will be Sipping with Seniors, where participants will discuss the difference between Medicare Advantage and supplements.
- Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be AARP Smart Driver. Cost is $15 AARP members, $20 non-members. Cash or check only. Registration is required. Participants should bring a lunch and check with their insurance agent about a discount.
- Jan. 27 from 10 to 11 a.m. will be Tech Talk: Cord Cutting, where participants will discuss doing away with pay TV and using Internet-based services for television programming.
- Jan. 28 from 1 to 2 p.m. will be History Corner: The United Nations.
Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road in Smyrna
- Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon will be Hand Massages, where participants discuss the health benefits of hand massage therapy.
- Jan. 16 from 10 to 11 a.m. will be The Importance of Being Educated Prior to a Crisis, where participants will discuss information on how best to find, get and pay for good long-term care.
- Jan. 16 is the deadline to register for the Feb. 20 trip to CNN and the National Center for Civil & Human Rights. Lunch will be on your own at CNN. Cost is $64 Cobb residents, $74 non-residents. Payment is due at registration. Price includes admissions, motor coach transportation, snacks and tip. No refunds will be given unless the trip is cancelled.
- Jan. 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. will be the Bingo Bash fundraiser to benefit the center. Cost $3.
- Jan. 28 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be Taxes in Retirement, where participants will discuss possible tools/strategies available to help develop a retirement tax strategy.
- Jan. 29 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be Medicare, where participants can learn about the benefits available to them in 2020. Open enrollment is from Jan. 1 to March 31.
- Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will AARP Smart Driver. Cost is $15 AARP members, $20 non-members. Cash or check only. Registration is required. Participants should bring a lunch and check with their insurance agent about a discount.
North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth
- Wednesdays, Jan. 8-Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon will be Watercolor for Beginners. This four week class, will teach a variety of techniques and produce a simple landscape after a few initial lessions.
- Jan. 8 and Jan. 22 from 1 to 2 p.m. will be Culinary Creations: Hearty Party Soups, where participants can learn to make hearty winter soups. Cost $3.
- Jan. 9 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. will be Friends and Family CPR, presented by the Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services. This course is for people wanting to learn CPR but do not need a course completion card in CPR for their job.
- Jan. 14 from 1 to 2 p.m. will be Friends of North Cobb, where participants can use their creativity throughout the year to raise funds for the center.
- Jan. 15 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. will be Stop the Bleeding: First Aid, presented by the Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services, where participants can learn first aid basics and how to handle a bleeding emergency.
- Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be the Acworth City Luncheon and Bingo at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth.
- Jan. 15 is the deadline to register for the Feb. 26 Georgia Leaders Tour. The trip's first stop will be the State Capitol for a guided tour on the introduction of the principles of democratic government in Georgia and the capitol museum. Lunch is on your own at The Varsity, followed by a self-guided tour of the King Center. Cost is $35 Cobb residents, $45 non-residents. Payment is due at registration. Price includes motor coach transportation, snacks and tip. No refunds will be given unless the trip is cancelled.
- Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon will be Paint 'n Party, where participants can learn the basic techniques of shading, controlling tones, composition and drawing methods. Cost $3.
- Jan. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be Warm & Cozy Soup Party, where participants can enjoy a family-style luncheon served with a variety of soups. Cost $4.
- Jan. 23 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. will be How to Use Uber, where participants can learn how to use the rideshare program.
- Jan. 23 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. will be Just Desserts at Frozen Cow Creamery, 1025 Rose Creek Drive in Woodstock. Cost is on your own.
- Jan. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. will be Stevi B's and Dollar Tree, 10020 GA-92 in Woodstock. Cost $5.29 at the restaurant.
- Mondays, Jan. 27-March 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will be Intro to Computers, which will cover the fundamentals of using a personal computer with Microsoft Windows. No prior experience is required. Laptops are provided during the class.
- Jan. 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will be Let's Do Lunch at Longhorn Steakhouse, 1095 Cobb Place Boulevard NW in Kennesaw. Cost on your own.
- Jan. 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. will be the Chinese New Year Party, where participants can enjoy a Chinese-American meal and learn about their Chinese horoscope. Cost $4.
- Jan. 31 from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. will be Cool Kitchen Gadgets and Hacks: Juicer, where participants can learn about juicers and sample celery juice and ginger lemon juice.
Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta
- Jan. 6 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be Simplify Your Life: How to Declutter Your Space.
- Jan. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to noon will be the Parkinson's Disease Support Group.
- Jan. 7 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be Take the Lead in Your Healthcare, where participants can learn about keeping a personal health record, knowing what to expect during a hospital stay and the discharge process.
- Jan. 8 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 2 p.m. will be Taste of Italy. Chefs John and Patty will show participants how to prepare Chicken Marsala, Casio e Pepe (Italian mac 'n cheese) and Broccoli and Chive Stuffed Mini Peppers. Cost $8.
- Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon will be Veteran Connection, where participants can meet with other veterans for an informal get-together.
- Jan. 10 and Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon will be the Polymer Clay Bead Workshop. During the first week, participants will make a variety of beads using polymer clay and then finish the beads to make a bracelet or a necklace. Supplies provided. Cost $8.
- Jan. 13 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 2 p.m. will be In the Teaching Kitchen. Chef Elizabeth will show participants how to prepare Chicken Pho, White Bean and Chicken Chili and Thai Chopped Chicken Salad.
- Jan. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. will be a Bingo Fling fundraiser for the center. Cost $3.
- Jan. 15 from 1 to 2 p.m. will be Decorative Napkin Folding, where participants can learn how to decorate dining tables or guest bedrooms like the luxury hotels and restaurants.
- Jan. 16 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be Planting for Georgia's Pollinators, where participants can learn which plants and flowers attract Georgia pollinators.
- Jan. 22 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be Antique Depression Glass. Cynthia Hillman with the Peach State Depression Glass Club collectors group will display and discuss the nostalgia of a variety of pieces.
- Jan. 24 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 or 2 p.m. will be Healthy Cooking. Chef Lynn will discuss how to prepare Tofu Scramble, Tuscan Greens, Lentil Soup and Baked Kale Chips.
- Jan. 27 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be Understanding Medicare Extra Help Program for Prescription Meds.
- Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to noon will be History of the Horse in America.
- Jan. 28 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. will be the Second Chances Book Club, which will discuss "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens.
- Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be the Visit to Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta Street SE in Marietta, to view exhibits by Jim Hill and Chad Cole. Curator Madeline Beck will lead a discussion of the exhibit. Participants will then do a hands-on project in the museum's studio. No transportation provided. Cost $5 admission, plus $2 supply fee.
- Jan. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to noon will be Fruit and Vegetable Carving. Kevin Finnegan, executive chef with Winnwood Retirement, will demonstrate how to carve fruits and vegetables into edible works of art.
West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs
- Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon will be Fancy Fold Cards. Participants can join Susan Wilson each month for a new craft. Cost $3 administrative fee, $4 supply fee.
- Wednesdays, Jan. 15-Feb. 26 will be Windows 10 for Beginners. Cost $7.
- Jan. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. will be AARP Smart Driver. Cost is $15 AARP members, $20 non-members. Cash or check only. Registration is required. Participants should bring a lunch and check with their insurance agent about a discount.
- Jan. 22 from 10 to 11 a.m. will be Tech Talk: Ring Doorbell. Particiapnts can learn about the Ring Doorbell and smartphone application to monitor their home.
- Jan. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. will be Fit for a Queen Afternoon Tea, fundraiser for the center. Cost $8 at the door.
- Jan. 28 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. will be Table Talk: The Five Languages of Apology. Participants can discuss the book, "The Five Languages of Apology" by Gary Chapman and Jennifer Thomas.
- Jan. 29 from 10 to 11 a.m. will be Perfect Your Pre-Planning Skills, where participants can learn how to plan a funeral in advance.
For more information, visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
