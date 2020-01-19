Cobb Senior Services announced its February programming for ages 55 and older.
All classes and activites are free and registration is required unless otherwise noted.
East Cobb Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta
- Feb. 4 from 1 to 2 p.m. will be Biography Corner: George Washington. This biography takes a further look into one of America's most iconic figures.
- Feb. 7 from 10 to 11 a.m. will be Backyard Habitats, presented by the Cobb County Extension, participants can learn how to invite wildlife to their yard and neighborhood by planting a simple garden.
- Feb. 12 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. will be Safety 101 with Officer Cole, presented by the Cobb County Public Safety Department.
- Feb. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be Normal Aging or Dementia: Recognizing and Managing the Unexpected Detour, presented and sponsored by The Arbor Company. Complimentary lunch will be provided.
- Feb. 17 from 10 to 11 a.m. will be Heart Health 101, where participants can learn more about heart disease and stroke prevention.
- Feb. 18 from 1 to 2 p.m. will be History Corner: The Leesburg Stockade Girls, where 30 black preteen girls were imprisoned in 1963 in a hot Georgia stockade for 45 days for trying to buy movie tickets.
- Feb. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be Dine-a-Round at CatFish Hox, 595 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta. Checks will be separate.
- Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be AARP Smart Driver. Cost is $15 AARP members, $20 non-members. Cash or check only. Registration is required. Participants should bring a lunch and check with their insurance agent about a discount.
Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road in Smyrna
- Feb. 4 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be Cultural Considerations at the End of Life, presented by Bridget Kurt M.Ed. from Aberdeen Hospice, where participants can learn the diverse ways human beings respond to end of life care and the dying process.
- Feb. 4 from 1 to 2 p.m. will be Diabetes Management, presented by Joe Mayes with Kaiser Permanente.
- Feb. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to noon will be Financial Safety for Seniors. Participants can join Detective Nadja Alexander from the Smyrna Police Department as she discusses fraud trends and what to do if one becomes a victim of fraud.
- Feb. 6 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be Civil War: Roswell Mill Workers, presented by Michael Hitt. In 1864, Roswell mill workers were charged with treason and sent to prison. This group of 400 men, women and children were shipped North and were never heard from again. The story involves Dr. Mary Walker, the only female who to this day has been awarded the Medal of Honor.
- Feb. 10 from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. will be The When, Why, How and Where of Senior Living, presented by Christine Miller from Delmar Gardens and Tracee Guilford from Peachtree Creek.
- Feb. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will be Five Wishes, presented by Rebekah Disney and Katheline Castin with Cornerstone Hospice.
- Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon will be Mind, Body and Soul Vision Board, presented by Terri Carter with UGA/Cobb Cooperative Extension.
North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street in Acworth
- Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be AARP Smart Driver. Cost is $15 AARP members, $20 non-members. Cash or check only. Registration is required. Participants should bring a lunch and check with their insurance agent about a discount.
- Feb. 6 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be Facts & Snacks: Housing Laws, where participants can learn about tenant rights, home ownership issues and the Fair Housing Act. This presentation will also cover other services offered by Cobb Legal Aid.
- Feb. 7 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. will be Bingo, sponsored by Canterfield of Kennesaw. Cost $3.
- Feb. 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. will be Cool Kitchen Gadgets and Hacks: I Heart Food, where participants can learn how to make Valentine-themed entrees.
- Feb. 11 from 1 to 2 p.m. will be Friends of North Cobb, where participants can use their creativity throughout the year to raise funds for the center.
- Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 from 1 to 2 p.m. will be Culinary Creations: Cheat Sheets, where participants can make meals in one pan, plus quick cook times and easy clean-up. Cost $3.
- Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon will be Galentine’s Day, a ladies only event where participants can enjoy a mini brunch and an informative “Bra-torial” seminar.
- Feb. 14 is the deadline to register for the March 26 Classic City Clydesdale Farm trip. Lunch is on your own at Chops and Hops. Closed toed shoes required. Cost is $68 Cobb residents, $78 non-residents. Payment is due at registration. Price includes motor coach transportation, admission to farm, lunch, snacks and tips. No refunds will be given unless the trip is cancelled.
- Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. will be Movie at NCG Theatre. Participants can enjoy a movie of their choice. Cost is $11 at theatre. Price includes, movie admission, small popcorn and small drink.
- Wednesdays, Feb. 19-March 4 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be Basic Investing and Taxes in Retirement, where participants can learn the basics of investing in this three-day workshop.
- Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be Acworth City Luncheon and Bingo at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth.
- Feb. 19 from 1 to 2 p.m. will be Crafting Corner: No Sew Heart Pillow. Cost $3.
- Feb. 20 at 11:30 a.m. will be Let’s Do Lunch at Monterrey’s Mexican, 3345 Cobb Parkway NW in Acworth. Cost is on your own.
- Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon will be Paint ‘n Party, where participants can learn basic techniques such as shading, controlling tones, composition and drawing methods. Cost $3.
- Feb. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 2;15 p.m. will be Dollar Tree and Stevi B’s, 10020 GA-92 in Woodstock. Cost is $5.29 at restaurant.
- Feb. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Afternoon in Paris, a pop up restaurant with a French-themed lunch. Cost $4.
- Feb. 28 at 12:30 p.m. will be Just Desserts at Steak and Shake, 3396 Cobb Parkway NW in Acworth. Cost is on your own.
Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta
- Feb. 3 from 10:30 a.m. to noon will be the Parkinson’s Disease Support Group.
- Feb. 3 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. will be Cake Decorating Basics. Cost $10.
- Feb. 4 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be Brain Boot Camp, where participants can find out how to protect their brain health and help reduce their risk of dementia.
- Feb. 5 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 2 p.m. will be Taste of Italy, where Chefs John and Patty will show to make homemade Gnocchi with Meatballs and Marinara. Cost $8.
- Feb. 5, Feb. 12 and Feb. 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be CERT Training. The Community Emergency Response Team program educates people about disaster preparedness for hazards through classroom training exercises so that CERT members can assist others when professional responders are not immediately available to help.
- Feb. 6 from 10 to 11 a.m. will be the New Life Walkers Club, which will discuss current and future walking meet up sites and schedules.
- Feb. 7-25 from 1 to 2 p.m. will be the This Ain’t Nashville Guitar Club.
- Feb. 10 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 2 p.m. will be In the Teaching Kitchen, where Chef Elizabeth will show how to prepare Heart Palmiers, Olive Tapenade Puff Pastry Cups, Heart Shaped Load Potato Bites and Heart Shaped Mints. Cost $8.
- Feb. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. will be the Bingo Fling fundraiser for the center. Cost $3 at the door.
- Feb. 12 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 2 p.m. will be the Valentine Cookie Decorating, where participants can learn to design and create their own Valentine’s Day themed cookies. Cost $8.
- Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon will be the Veteran Connection, where veterans can gather for an informal get-together and special presentations.
- Feb. 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. will be Sepsis 101, presented by Amanda Walters, RN, Northside Hospital Emergency Services, where participants can learn more about the body’s overactive and toxic response to infection.
- Feb. 21 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m. Healthy Cooking with Lynn Ware, who will show how to make Cauliflower Mac & Cheese with Arugula Salmon-Quinoa Cakes. Cost $8.
- Feb. 25 from 10 to 11 a.m. will be Friends of Senior Wellness Center, where participants can become part of a volunteer organization dedicated to raising funds for the center.
- Feb. 25 from 2 to 3 p.m. will be the Second Chances Book Club.
- Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon will be the DIY Kokedama Japanese Moss Ball Planter. In Japanese, kokedama literally means “moss ball” and is a type of ornamental indoor planter. During this workshop, participants will make their own kokedama planters. Participants should bring a small succulent or pothos plant to class. Other supplies provided. Cost $10.
West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs
- Feb. 3 from noon to 1 p.m. will be Bon Appétit at Wild Crab Seafood & Bar, 4471 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway in Hiram. Cost is on your own.
- Feb. 5 from 10 to 11 a.m. will be Stop Elder Abuse, where leaders of the Cobb Elder Abuse Task Force will help participants recognize scammer strategies.
- Feb. 10 from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. will be Self Defense, which will teach simple, quick and effective techniques that anyone can do.
- Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon will be Fancy Fold Cards. Cost $3 administrative fee and $4 supply fee.
- Feb. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. will be AARP Smart Driver. Cost is $15 AARP members, $20 non-members. Cash or check only. Registration is required. Participants should bring a lunch and check with their insurance agent about a discount.
- Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon will be Hearing Screenings.
- Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon will be Friends and Family CPR & Stop the Bleeding First Aid, where participants want to learn CPR but do not need a course completion card in CPR for their job.
- Feb. 28 from 10 to 11 a.m. will be Tech Talk: Transitioning to Mac, where participants can learn the in’s and out’s of this computer system.
For more information, visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
