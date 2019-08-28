Cobb Travel & Tourism will have the ninth annual Cobb Restaurant Week from Sept. 14-21.
Throughout the week, participating restaurants will offer pre-selected three-course menus for $15, $25 or $35 per person, plus tip, plus tax. This is an opportunity to try local restaurants and celebrate their culinary talents, cuisines and atmospheres.
For more information, visit http://www.cobbrestaurantweek.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.