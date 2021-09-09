Producers Dame Productions and Julian Decker have announced that Rathskeller: A Musical Elixir will make its fully realized workshop production debut on Sept. 24-26 at the New Ohio Theater in New York City.
Cobb County residents Grace Rudd started Dame Productions and is also the choreographer, Sydney Rudd handles social media and promotions and Rachel Rudd is the director.
The new musical takes the audience on an interactive journey of one man as he reckons with his past, his alcoholism and ultimately his fate. Set in a dive bar, the show looks to connect to humanity in a way that all people can relate to no matter race, creed or color.
Tickets will go on sale soon.
For more information, visit RathskellerMusical.com, DameProductions.org or NewOhioTheatre.org.
