The Cobb County Republican Women’s Club will see new leadership at its annual awards luncheon on Friday, January 22. The new officers for 2021 were recently installed by Ann Schockett, president of the National Federation of Republican Women. In addition to the annual awards, special guests will include former Georgia Republican Party Chair Sue Everhart; Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tricia Pridemore and club past presidents. There will be a recognition of service of Sheila Brower, immediate past president, and a memorial acknowledgment of Bette Tempest's dedication to the NFRW Mamie Eisenhower Library Project. The monthly meeting begins at 11:30 a.m at the Marietta Hilton Conference Center, 500 Powder Springs St., Marietta.
For more information, please visit the CCRWC’s website at www.ccrwc.org.
(1) comment
Please put in women that will actually stand up and fight hard for republicans. This seems to be a problem.
