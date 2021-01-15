Cobb County Republican Women

The 2021 officers of the Cobb County Republican Women's Club, who were recently installed by Ann Schockett, president of the National Federation of Republican Women. Pictured from top to bottom (L-R) Ann Schockett; Kim Sherk, Georgia Federation of Republican Women’s president; Shelia Brower, 2020 CCRWC president; Susy Shelton, corresponding secretary; Donna Watson, vice president; Nancy Couch, 2021 CCRWC president; Cheryl Lenny, president-elect; Melinda Pimentel, treasurer; Kristen Orton, recording secretary; and Kay Watkins, asst. secretary.

 John Delves

The Cobb County Republican Women’s Club will see new leadership at its annual awards luncheon on Friday, January 22. The new officers for 2021 were recently installed by Ann Schockett, president of the National Federation of Republican Women. In addition to the annual awards, special guests will include former Georgia Republican Party Chair Sue Everhart; Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tricia Pridemore and club past presidents. There will be a recognition of service of Sheila Brower, immediate past president, and a memorial acknowledgment of Bette Tempest's dedication to the NFRW Mamie Eisenhower Library Project. The monthly meeting begins at 11:30 a.m at the Marietta Hilton Conference Center, 500 Powder Springs St., Marietta.

For more information, please visit the CCRWC’s website at www.ccrwc.org.

Nel0303
Mike Nelson

Please put in women that will actually stand up and fight hard for republicans. This seems to be a problem.

