The Cobb Public Library System staff is here to help students have a great school year.
Residents can check out books and more at any of the libraries for free with their library card or Library PASS account. Free digital resources — including eBooks, eAudiobooks, comics, newspapers and magazines, streaming video and databases can be accessed 24/7 with a library card or Library PASS account.
Residents can also get free, one-to-one, on demand tutoring with TutorATL.
For more information, visit cobbcat.org/vack-to-school.
