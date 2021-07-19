The Cobb County Police Department will host a National Night Out celebration on Aug. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road in Marietta.
This festive event will feature food trucks, live music, a variety of entertainment and staff from Cobb Police, Cobb Sheriff's Office, Cobb Fire and Emergency Services, Cobb 911 and Cobb Emergency Management Agency.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It also provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
