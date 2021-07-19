Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.