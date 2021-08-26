The Cobb County Police Department's Community Affairs Unit will host a community event on Sept. 18 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cobb Police Training Center, 2435 East West Connector in Austell.
The event will feature a car show, Touch-A-Truck, a kids costume contest, food trucks and prizes. Cost is $15 per vehicle to participate in the car show. Proceeds benefit SWAT Santa.
For more information and vehicle participation, contact Raymond.Granell-Reyes@cobbcounty.org or Thomas.Fuller@cobbcounty.org.
