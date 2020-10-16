The Cobb Police Department will have their 2020 Riding With the Blue Charity Motorcycle Ride/Poker Run on Nov. 1 from noon to 4 p.m.
The start and finish location will be the Cobb County Safety Village, 1200 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta.
All proceeds will support the Department's yearly SWAT SANTA event that brings Christmas joy to families experiencing financial difficulty.
For more information, contact Raymond.Granell-Reyes@cobbcounty.org.
