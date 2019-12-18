The Cobb Photographic Society, the Atlanta area's oldest photography club, announced on Dec. 16 the winners of the photo of the year awards.
- Paul Shimek won the Color Print category for "Calder's Flamingo - Chicago." Shimek also won Photographer of the Year and Color Photographer of the Year.
- Sally Hale won the Black and White Print category for "Grace." Hale and Phyllis Westland tied for Black and White Photographer of the Year.
- Chris Pietrzykowski won the Novice Print category for "It's a Brand New Day." Pietrzykowski also won Novice Photographer of the Year.
The club meets the first and third Monday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center. All levels of photographers are welcome.
For more information, visit www.cobbphotosociety.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.