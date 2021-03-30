Struggling for fun plans during Spring Break? Jump into Cobb Parks' time machine and get Spring Break Take and Make bags themed, "Through the Decades."
Each zany bag will have arts and crafts spanning the 1960s to 2000s and will have additional fun items. These projects will come complete with all the materials needed, are meant to be made at one's own pace and are fun for the whole family. Cost is $15.
Participants can pick up their kit on April 1 or April 5 to spend their break crafting through the decades. Reference course code 21595 when picking up kits at the Art Place, 3300 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
Register at https://bit.ly/3rCjWtJ.
