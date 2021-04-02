Between Green Meadows and Oregon Park, Cobb PARKS is opening a new escape room in front of its disc golf course.
Registration is now open for its first of three themed rooms this year - The Emporium.
The owner of the local Emporium has gone missing. Players step in to take his place. Belly up to the bar to play discreet detective while trying a hand as the town's newest soda jerk in this old-fashioned pharmacy.
The Emporium Escape Room runs May 21-July 31. For more details, visit https://cobbparksescaperooms.com/.
