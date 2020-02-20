The Cobb Parks Egg Hunt will be April 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Al Bishop Softball Complex, 1082 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta.
The event will feature the Easter Bunny, egg hunts, games, food, inflatables, raffles, art and entertainment.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/190726748978533/.
