Cobb PARKS announced that adult spring leagues are starting up soon.
Registration for softball, kickball and cornhole is open now. Registration for ultimate frisbee and flag football will be opening later this month.
Team and individual registrants are welcome to sign up. To register, visit cobbcounty.org/parks/programs.
For more information, contact Brody Whitlock at brody.whitlock@cobbcouny.org or 770-528-8862.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.