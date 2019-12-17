One of Safe Space Property Management Inc.'s accomplishments this holiday season was its first annual Toy Drive, which provided gifts and sponsorship for 42 children directly impacted by domestic violence.
The Marietta-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization's mission is to provide supportive services to domestic abuse survivors, while educating the community on intimate partner violence.
The organization’s founder and CEO Cami Barnes began creating the structure for the organization in early 2019. The services currently provided include - short term emergency shelter, domestic violence awareness education/advocacy, case management, career coaching, fitness classes and monthly support group meetings where participants and their children are served a free hot meal.
Safe Space Property Management also has a program which provides domestic violence survivors with clothing, shoes, furniture and household donations called “Thriver’s Heart” to help ease their transition out of shelters as they regain their independence.
For more information, visit www.safespacepropertymanagement.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.