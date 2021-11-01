The Cobb Mobility SPLOST town hall meeting will be Nov. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. at North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw.

The purpose of the town hall is to provide information on the Cobb Mobility SPLOST, including:

  • How this differs from the SPLOST referendum approved by voters in November 2020.
  • The referenda options available.
  • Initial investment options identified based on data and public input from the 2021 Comprehensive Transportation Plan Update.
  • Public involvement opportunities to provide input on these options.

Other town hall events are:

  • Nov. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street NE in Marietta
  • Nov. 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cobb county Public Safety Police Academy, 2435 East-West Connector in Austell.
