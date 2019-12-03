The Cobb-Marietta Retired Educators Association will hold their monthly meeting on Dec. 12 at First United Methodist Church, 56 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta.
The association will present their annual scholarships to pre-service and current service educators. Teachers of the Year from Cobb County and Marietta City Schools will also be recognized. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m.
For more information and to RSVP, contact Judy Munson at jmteach@bellsouth.net.
