The Assistive Technology Petting Zoo will be presented at Charles D. Switzer Library in downtown Marietta on April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The program will feature demonstrations of special devices and services available from the Georgia Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled.
Cobb County Public Library is hosting the special Assistive Tech event to support GLS outreach efforts to increase the number of eligible Cobb County adults and children using GLS services. Devices available from GLS include talking book and magazine players, audio and braille books and magazines, audio described movies and large print books.
Participants at the Assistive Tech event will be able to apply for GLS services, have questions answered and learn about all of the programs and services offered by GLS. Eligible conditions for GLS services include blindness, visual impairments, physical impairments that prevent handling of books and reading disabilities.
Registration for the free event is required. Register at cobbcat.org or call 770-528-2376
Each registered participant will be entered into a drawing to receive a gift basket of assistive tech of up to $250. There is one basket for adults and one basket for children.
GLS is a program of Georgia Public Library Service, a unit of the University System of Georgia. GLS programs are made possible by GPLS and a federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.