The Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, is hosting Caring Heart Foundation’s Holiday Toy Drive through Dec. 20.
The West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw, and the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton will also serve as Holiday Toy Drive collection locations for the local non-profit organization.
Suggested donations of new, unwrapped toys for children, ages 2-17, include action figures, sports equipment, dolls, arts and crafts sets, board games, building sets, toy vehicles, pretend play and dress up sets, puzzles and books.
The Holiday Toy Giveaway program will take place at the Mountain View Regional Library on Dec. 21. The Caring Heart Foundation team will have the toys set up from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for registered families to select toys. The Holiday Toy Drive follows the support and donations of library patrons, community volunteers and staff members for the Caring Heart Foundation’s 2019 Thanksgiving Food Drive.
For more information, visit www.cobbcat.org/event/holiday-toy-drive/all/.
