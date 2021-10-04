The Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre Board announced that its largest fundraising event, Dancing with the Stars, returns to the Earl Smith Strand Theatre on Saturday.
Since first hitting the stage in 2015, Dancing with the Stars features local community celebrities who boldly take the stage and dance to win the hearts of the judges and audience alike. This year, five all-star groups - each paired with a GMDT choreographer - will compete against each other by performing a polished dance routine.
People's Choice votes are received through donations, and the winners will walk away with the coveted mirror ball trophy while the proceeds go to support GMDT's Season 65 performance budget, making it possible to stage three productions for the coming year.
This year’s dancers are no strangers to Dancing with the Stars as they have all competed and won either the People’s Choice Award or were the overall winner in previous GMDT DWTS productions.
Team Saturday Night Fever Fighters featuring Lisa Crossman, Sam Heaton, Cassie Mazloom and Ken Johnson.
Team No Strings Attached featuring Paige Pushkin, Lee Smith, Andy Gaines and Katy Ruth Camp.
Team GRL PWR featuring Kristen Moffett and Elizabeth Nesmith.
Team Boss Babes featuring Linda Beggs, Alexis Kinsey and Brittney Gray.
Team Beauties and the Beast featuring Michelle Tillis, Brett McClung and Melanie Kagan.
During the event, GMDTs upper level dancers will perform numbers from Jump, Jive and Boogie!, an original production as well as assisting the teams with their dances. Tickets start at $32 and may be purchased through https://gmdtdwts.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.