Cobb Landmarks will have "A Nearer Approach to Justice: Rosenwald Schools in the Jim Crow South" on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Acworth Rosenwald School, 4410 Cherokee Street in Acworth.
In the early years of the 20th century, Julius Rosenwald, president of Sears Roebuck & Co., worked with famed Black educator Booker T. Washington and grassroots leaders across the South to build more than 5,000 schools for Black children.
Acworth’s Rosenwald School was built in 1924 and served students until 1947. Saved from demolition in 1948, it was rebuilt on its current site and now operates as a community center.
Participants can explore the history and legacy of this Cobb County landmark. Presenters include Rosenwald school expert Dr. Becky Ryckeley; Marti Rosner and Frye Gaillard, authors of the book "Ezra Wants to Know: The True Story of the Rosenwald Schools;" and Acworth Alderman Tim Houston.
Admission is $10 per person. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. Space is limited.
Admission includes a signed copy of the book, a tour of the school and Doyal Hill Park, and entry into a raffle for a door prize awarded at the end of the night. Additional copies of the book will be available for purchase as well as an opportunity to have them signed by the authors.
