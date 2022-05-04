On June 25, Cobb Landmarks will host guest speakers for a day of presentations exploring practical approaches to historic preservation.
Whether one already owns a historic property, is thinking about purchasing a historic property or is just curious about historic preservation, this series will provide an understanding of the fundamentals of historic preservation as it is applied today.
Lectures will take place at the William Root House, 80 N. Marietta Parkway in Marietta. Tickets must be purchased online in advance at CobbLandmarks.com. Space is limited. Each presentation is ticketed separately.
Presentations will be:
At 1 p.m. will be "What Does Historic Designation Mean?" by Dr. Jennifer Dickey, Coordinator of Public History and Professor of History at Kennesaw State University. What makes a structure "historic?" If a building is on the National Register of Historic Places, it can't be torn down, right? Dr. Dickey will answer these questions and more.
At 2 p.m. will be "Renovating a Historic House" by Chris Brink and Jon Micheletto. Thinking about renovating a historic home? What if it's been severely compromised by years of renovations? Could a damaged or neglected property be "too far gone" to save? Brink and Micheletto will share their recent experiences renovating historic homes in Marietta.
At 4 p.m. will be "Appreciating Mid-Century Modern Architecture" by authors Jim Barfield and Walter Elliott, who will discuss the importance of preserving Mid-Century Modern architecture in the South. Copies of their new book, "Mid-Century Macon 1945-1969," will be available for purchase and signing.
At 6 p.m. will be "Our Restoration Nation" by Laine and Kevin Berry. As their 180,000 Instagram followers will tell, Laine and Kevin Berry are at their best when saving an old house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.