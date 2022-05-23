On May 21, Cobb Landmarks hosted its annual Preservation Awards and Reception at the historic William Root House in downtown Marietta.
Coinciding with National Historic Preservation month, the event was a chance for Cobb Landmarks to shine a light on individuals and projects that represent an outstanding contribution to the preservation of local history. Honorees included:
Bob and Susan Milani
Bob and Susan retired last year and wanted to become more invested in their community. They were soon researching locations and discovered a revitalization plan for downtown Kennesaw. The plan included a community survey identifying the need for a coffee shop. A day later, they acquired a historic 1909 cottage in the heart of Kennesaw’s downtown historic district. After a 20-month renovation, the Lazy Labrador Coffee House opened its doors on Nov. 18, 2021.
Tracey and Aaron Marino
Included in the Cobb Landmarks Preservation Priorities Watchlist for many years, the Old First Methodist Church Building, which was constructed in 1848, is one of the oldest structures remaining in downtown Marietta. After housing FUMC for 50 years, the building was converted to an opera house, back to a church, to an auto dealership and to a lighting store. After sitting vacant for many years, Aaron and his team had the vision to renovate the building for use as a salon, while maintaining key historic features including the decorative beadboard ceiling. The building is now Salon Posta.
The Hardy Family
Often referred to locally as the Seven Springs Country Store, this Powder Springs landmark was constructed during the 1860s. An addition was constructed during the 1890s connecting the store to a barn and blacksmith shop which dates to the 1850s. After an extensive renovation, the general store is now home to Rooted Trading Company, and the barn and blacksmith shop is occupied by Hardy Woodworks.
Save Acworth History Foundation
Another site listed on the Cobb Landmarks Preservation Priorities Watchlist, Acworth Christian Church was founded in 1858. The original structure was located on Mitchell Hill near downtown Acworth. After the Civil War, the present building was erected in 1875. Modifications made to the building significantly altered its appearance, and a lack of maintenance over the years led to deterioration of the structural integrity of the building. The Save Acworth History Foundation spearheaded fundraising efforts and oversaw the stabilization and renovation of the structure.
Marsha Durham
Another site listed on the Cobb Landmarks Preservation Priorities Watchlist, Marietta's 1840s Martin Slaughter House was at risk of being demolished for a housing development. After a discussion with the developer, Traton Homes, plans were revised so that the house could remain. A new owner, Marsha Durham, purchased and rehabilitated the house for use as a private residence. Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the Slaughter House is one of the few remaining homes in Marietta dating back to the 1840s.
Jeanette Cobb
The Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County have managed the gardens at the William Root House for roughly 30 years. Jeanette has helped lead the Master Gardener initiative at the Root House for several years.
She is dedicated to making the gardens not only beautiful, but also authentic to the period and educational for museum guests. Many of the plants found in the garden today began as seeds at Jeanette’s house, grown in containers and later planted in the gardens.
Jeanette was honored as the Volunteer of the Year.
Since its founding in 1974, Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society has succeeded in preserving and protecting some of Cobb’s most historically relevant buildings. Each year, Cobb Landmarks provides programs and activities that reach thousands of preservationists, tourists, educators and students. Many of these programs are centered on the organization's two historic properties, the William Root House and Power Family Cabin.
For more information, visit https://www.cobblandmarks.com/priorities.html.
